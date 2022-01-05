Sean Calhoun named head football coach at Colquitt County High School

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Packers have their new head football coach.

The Colquitt County Schools district announced Wednesday in a news release that Sean Calhoun is the new head football coach for the Colquitt County High School football team.

He was approved to become the coach by the Colquitt County Board of Education.

Calhoun recently coached in Alabama at Vestavia Hills High School.

Calhoun is not a stranger to high school football in Georgia as he was the head coach at Carrollton High School before his time at Vestavia Hills.

Calhoun also served as the offensive coordinator at Colquitt County in 2014 and 2015.

During both seasons as the offensive coordinator, the Packers won state championships.

“We look forward to the standard of excellence that Coach Calhoun will bring to our program,” Colquitt High School principal Daniel Chappuis said in a statement.

During the past six seasons as a head coach, Calhoun registered a 55-18 overall record, won three region titles, and earned two Region Coach of the Year titles in 2019 and 2020.

“We are excited about the return of Coach Calhoun to Colquitt County,” stated Colquitt County athletic director Darrell Funderburk said in a statement. “He is a proven leader on and off the field. His experience and talent as a coach will be vital to the Packer Football program for years to come.”

Calhoun has coached as an assistant at the college level at Valdosta State University and was a member of the VSU football program as a quarterback from 2000-2004.

“My family and I are honored, humbled, and excited to be returning to the Colquitt County Packer family,” Calhoun said in a statement. “Colquitt County is a special place, and we are excited the opportunity has opened up for us to return.”

