ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Thomasville's Witt Wetherington

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — No regrets. That's the motto Thomasville senior Witt Wetherington is living by as the end of the regular season quickly approaches for the Bulldog baseball team.

"We have a huge chip on our shoulder, and we feel like that we have to finish, we have redemption we have to go for," he said.

After reaching the state final four, the Bulldogs were disqualified for a pitch count violation, something that for Wetherington has provided more than enough motivation.

"We don't want to go at the end of the season and feel like we regret something. We don't want to regret anything."

"Just the mere, I'm going to show up, and I'm going to go back to work and we're going to continue to plug and we're going to learn from life's experiences, good, bad and indifferent, it definitely rubs off on the young guys, old guys, adults - we all see it," added head coach Erik McDougald.

Leadership learned through experience, as Wetherington's been making an impact for the Bulldogs since the ninth grade.

"He sets his goals, but he's very competitive, not just with opponents, but with himself as well," said McDougald. "He really sets the standard."

A standard that's celebrated region titles, that's earned him the opportunity to play at Troy, and has him balancing a 4.25 GPA as a dual enrolled student.

"All I've ever known out of Witt is 4.0. That's all I've ever known," said McDougald. "He's that kind of kid, 96? I feel like I could have made a 97."

"On the baseball field, if your grades aren't good, baseball doesn't even matter," added Wetherington. "It's a very good balance, and you have to have it in order to reach the next level."

A next level he's trying to lead this Thomasville baseball team to in his final season.

"It's going to end, so you might as well enjoy it."

An ending to enjoy, and that's motivation enough. Wetherington said he plans to major in Exercise Science at Troy, with the goal of one day becoming a physical therapist.