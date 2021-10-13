ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Thomas County Central's Emily Hobbs

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — For the Thomas County Central softball team, the goal is to make it to Columbus and win a state title. For senior Emily Hobbs, it's what she's been working towards since her freshman season, and a legacy she's hoping to leave.

"Third grade summer, going into fourth grade, I was out here running buckets, picking up balls," she remembered as the first time she made an appearance with the Yellow Jackets.

"She's always been around," added head coach Robyn Trammell. "She's always been a part of it."

A part of the tradition then, and looking to add to it now. Hobbs is a big reason why the Thomas County Central softball team is 26-4 on the year, and ranked second in AAAA.

"You knew when she was little she was going to be extraordinary, you just didn't know how extraordinary," said Trammell.

She's an athlete you can stick anywhere on the field.

"She's the epitome of what you want as a teammate," said Trammell. "She'll do whatever she has to for the team. She'll bunt, she'll hit, she'll go wherever you ask her too and she'll do it with 100%."

"I just try to be somebody everybody can look up to," added Hobbs. "I'll work hard and be there for you and have your back as a teammate."

She's a good teammate on the dirt, and in the classroom. Hobbs is ranked 6th in her senior class with a 4.25 GPA.

"I just like to be the best that I can be and just having good grades and doing everything right in the classroom and working hard."

Hard work that has Hobbs and Central two wins away from Columbus and the Elite Eight.

"It's so special," she said. "I just want to go out with a bang this year."

"You can't say anything to her about working harder, because she's the one working the hardest," added Trammell. "If you could put a face on our program. It would be her."

A face that wouldn't want to be anywhere else. Hobbs said she plans to attend and play softball at Georgia College and State next year, where she'll get to play with her older sister.