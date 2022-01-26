ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Taylor County's Kinsey Goodman

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — District Tournaments for girls soccer teams kick-off this week. Taylor County is the three seed in Class 3A District Two. The Bulldogs are a young team with just three seniors, but with Kinsey Goodman leading the way, they are excited for their potential this postseason.

Goodman is a long-time athlete, and whether on the volleyball court or on the soccer pitch, she has been busy representing the Bulldogs since the sixth grade.

"From sixth grade, where I was barely even playing, and now I'm starting every game."

"She's really coming to her own," said head soccer coach Stuart Ely. "She's become taller, faster, and more athletic."

For the Taylor County soccer team it shows. Goodman has ten goals and 22 assists --

"Anything I ask her to do, she's going to give it 110%," said Ely.

On a team with 17 underclassmen, Goodman's experience and leadership have been exactly what this team needs.

"I try not to tell them what they have to do or how to do it, but help them to do it," she said. "I've been there and I've done this, and this is what's helped me to become a better player and reach my goals."

Goals she's also accomplishing in the classroom. Goodman will graduate from Taylor County a few credits short of her AA degree with a 4.54 GPA.

"Academics have always been a huge deal, so it's always come first before sports."

"She's just very involved and I commend her," added Ely. "I don't know she juggles it all and is so successful. It's inspiring to me."

An example for those young teammates.

"I feel like it's helped me for the future for jobs and things that that and to be able to do good in the future," she said.

"We've needed that," said Ely. "As much as the performance on the field, we've needed that leadership."

Leadership she's been working on, since the sixth grade. Goodman said she wants to major in business and she hasn't ruled out playing soccer at the next level just yet.