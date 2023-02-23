ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Taylor County's Addison & Adrianna Carter

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — What's better than one talented athlete on your roster? Two talented athletes, and it helps when their biggest motivation is each other.

Taylor County twins Addison and Adrianna Carter are a dynamic duo that have been helping the Bulldogs win since their freshman season, and they have no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

"The twin connection, they do feed off each other, and they do drive each other," said head coach Gary Knowles.

Behind the plate and in the field, the Carter twins are a big part to the Bulldogs success.

"We've always had a strong relationship," said Addison, a catcher. "It's kind of like we can read each others minds."

"It's such a blessing. I couldn't ask for anything else," added Adrianna, who pitches and plays the infield. "We've always gotten along. She's my best friend."

Best friends, twins and teammates. They've grown up playing the game together.

"I've coached them in rec ball since they were seven or eight years old," said Knowles. "I've seen them being competitive with each other and also demanding the other one to be better. Just that demand to be perfect and that's what they do."

A drive to be their best.

"I probably push Adrianna more," laughed Addison.

"We're both pretty competitive, but I'm going to say me," said Adrianna.

They don't have to look far to get it, on the field, and in the classroom. Both girls have a 3.8 GPA.

"If I see her have a higher grade, I also want to have a higher grade than her," said Adrianna.

"I try to stay on top of my school more than work and softball, because I know that's more important than anything else," added Addison.

The work has paid off, as both girls are taking their twin connection to Chipola where they'll continue their softball careers.

"That's really the reason they're getting the opportunity to play at the next level is just because of the hard work they've put in all these years," said coach Knowles. "It's just been relentless."

An unwavering dedication.

"We just want to encourage others to push to do their best," said Addison.

"I'm just super proud of what they've accomplished and what they contribute to our team," added Knowles.

And a double dose of motivation for years to come. Both Addison and Adrianna's talents not just limited to the softball field, as they've also played volleyball and soccer in high school, and in college they both want to study to one day become a nurse.