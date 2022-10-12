ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: St. John Paul II's Aimee Ijeoma

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For four years, Aimee Ijeoma has been a presence on the court for the St. John Paul II volleyball team, helping lead the Panthers to state as a sophomore, and now, as the only senior, she's making sure this program is set for the future.

A veteran leader, and a force on the court.

"She came all in from her freshman year," said head coach Emily Serpico. "She is the heart of our team, absolutely."

As a four year player on the St. John Paul II volleyball team, Aimee Ijeoma is Panther volleyball.

"My senior night is this Thursday, so it's kind of hitting me it's my last season."

"Before she was in ninth grade, her sister was here and played volleyball and she would come to games and be excited to be a part of the program," said Serpico.

A program she's left her mark on.

"I have to push myself every single day to meet expectations and work hard no matter what," she said.

A trip to the state finals as a sophomore, and now in her final season, as the only senior, she's a mentor for her younger teammates.

"I make sure I'm encouraging; I make sure I'm helping everyone when they need to."

"One of our team values is accountability," added Serpico. "Aimee has really stepped up in that sense of being a leader, holding everybody accountable for doing their best every day and showing up and working hard."

Hard work she understands, because she lives it, on and off the court. Ijeoma has a 4.38 GPA.

"It's definitely something I had to work at," she said. "I had amazing teachers from freshman year to now to help me. For me, it's definitely helped make me who I am today."

Who she is today, and who she's leaving a legacy for tomorrow. Ijeoma said she hasn't decided if she wants to play volleyball at the next level, but she wants to study biochemistry with the goal of becoming a pediatrician.