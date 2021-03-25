ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Rickards' Lawrence Steed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Senior Lawrence Steed has become quite the do-it-all athlete for the Rickards baseball team, something he takes a lot of pride in, and wouldn't want any other way.

"Everything playing from my sophomore year up has made me a better player, and I love this program for it," he said.

An experienced leader who's up for anything.

"He just recently moved from second base to third base," said head coach Charles Williams. "He's just willing to do whatever is necessary that's best for the team."

"This sport is everything to me and I love every bit of playing time I can get," added Steed.

A team that for Steed, he wouldn't suit up for anyone else.

"Rickards Raider, it's all pride," he said. "You have to have pride in this school and everything they do for you. This school will make you better as a person."

Pride in his school, from the field to the classroom. He has a 4.3 GPA.

"I like to show that I can represent not only my family, my school but everyone around me who's built me up," said Steed. "I'm really proud to say I'm a person of that caliber."

"In order to have an A+ student, you have to have A+ parents 90% of the time," said Williams. "Most times the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree, and he follows examples well."

An example to follow, from any corner of the infield.

"I'm mister utility at this point. Whatever it takes!" laughed Steed.

"I'm not shocked with anything that he does," said Williams. "He's quite the athlete for us."

An athlete who is blue and gold, through and through. Steed said he does have some offers to play at the next level, and he's still figuring out where he wants to go. He said he wants to student to become a physical therapist.