ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: North Florida Christian's Ruben Vasquez

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The North Florida Christian football team is 11-0 on the year and three wins away from winning a state title. A big part of their success, and any team's success, is because of the work in the trenches. The offensive line works hard to make this offense go. Ruben Vasquez is one of those lineman, and he's taking in every minute of his senior season.

"Offensive line is one of the most unselfish positions," said NFC head coach Brent Hill. "Nobody recognizes it."

It's one Vasquez loves.

"If we don't get our job done, then the whole play falls apart."

"We're not the biggest up front, but that is a very hard working group," added Hill.

Vasquez, is exhibit A.

"He's a guy that at the beginning of the year wasn't playing. He has just worked hard. He's literally the definition of perserverance. He's kind of a quiet young man, really humble, but he's a very hard worker."

Along with his teammates, he's helped led this Eagle squad to an 11-0 record.

"When you work hard, you see what comes from that hard work," said Vasquez. "Everyone here works hard and no one cuts anything off."

For Vasquez, that mindset is reflected in the classroom. He has a 3.41 GPA.

"It's very nice to see the hard work pay off both in the classroom and out here," he said. "We're in the playoffs, second round, it's a great feeling."

"It's about being a student athlete, and it's always been that way in high school, and I hope it always stays that way," added Hill. "Not everyone performs at that level, so I'm proud of him."

A performance that stays consistent.

"When you work hard, and you see all that greatness pouring into the field, it motivates you to work even more," he said.

"Week in and week out, he's dependable, and that's probably the best compliment you can give a player," said Hill.

A compliment for a thankless position, and recognition for a job well done. Vasquez is also a basketball player, and he said that's the sport he'd like to play at the next level.

NFC hosts Munroe Friday night for the region title. Kick-off is at 7:00.