ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: North Florida Christian's Jedd Jones

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The North Florida Christian baseball team is known across the state of Florida as a perennial state power. The Eagles are a four time state champion, and for senior Jedd Jones, he's looking to add to that legacy and finish what they started a season ago.

"We have to keep working, keep working on the little things, but we're ready to go and we're ready to go back," he said.

Jones has been around the Eagle program since middle school, and on varsity since his sophomore year.

"He just shows up everyday," said head coach Mike Posey. "He's the first one here. He's a nuts and bolts guy, and he anticipates what he needs to get done and does that."

"This program has had such a huge impact on who I am and who I am as a person," added Posey. "I would not where was, where I am right now."

A part of who he is, and it's helped him get to where he is. Jones will play college baseball at West Florida.

"As soon as I signed, I knew the work wasn't over. I have to work even harder now, and that's what I've been doing."

The work it took to go from Eagle to Argo translates to the classroom. Jones has a 4.27 GPA.

"He's very bright, and gets his work done," said Posey. "We think a lot of him. He gets his work done in the classroom and on the field."

"It's just a lot of hard work.," added Jones. "You don't have much free time, missing out on time with friends, but it's all worth it."

Work he's looking leads this team back to where they want to be.

"I'm really excited to see how it ends up for us," he said. "I feel like we'll come through and start playing well and be ready to go."

Ready for a return trip, and add another year to the wall. Jones said he plans to study marine biology at West Florida.

