ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: North Florida Christian's Emma Brice

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — At North Florida Christian in Tallahassee, you can start playing varsity sports in the sixth grade. Emma Brice took advantage of that opportunity, and she's been making a name for herself ever since.

Chances are if you've faced a North Florida Christian athletic team, you've seen Brice. A three sport athlete, she's represented the Eagles since the sixth grade.

"I've been out here for what, six or seven years, it's crazy."

A varsity starter since the sixth grade for the Eagle softball team, she's also played volleyball and basketball for NFC, and all those years of experience has made her into the athlete she is today.

"I had a lot of coaches help me grow into the person I am now," she said. "Seeing that pitching as a 12 year old, it definitely affected me tremendously."

"She observed and she took all the good from everything and she learned from it," said head softball coach Dennis Gorham. "Now she's out there working with our younger girls and showing them what the expectation is."

An expectation Brice holds high on the field and in the classroom. She has a 4.24 GPA.

"It is just built in her to no matter what she's doing in life to give 100% and work as hard as she possibly can," said Gorham.

"I just try to give everything my all," added Brice. "It's something my parents told me when I was little. I have to keep working hard and be humble about it."

It's a mindset that's earned Brice a scholarship to play softball at the next level.

"I'm so excited. Especially to go to West Florida. I can't wait."

"There's no better achievement and go do what you've put all that hard work in for," said Gorham.

Hard work that continues to set the standard for Eagles to come. Brice said she plans to study pre-med with the goal of becoming a dermatologist.