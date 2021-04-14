ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Madison County's Halie Wetherington

MADISON. FLA. (WTXL) — There's something to be said about setting a goal and then accomplishing it. Madison County senior Halie Wetherington has been doing just that since her freshman season, and she has no plans to stop now.

"Softball's my world, and this is a big part of my world for the last four years."

Wetherington's been a standout for the Madison County softball team since her freshman season, and now as the only senior on this year's team, she hasn't stopped leading.

"It makes our job a lot easier as coaches," said head coach Matt Replogle. "She shows the other players how to be a better player throughout their years and build. She's the hardest worker on the team. Hardest worker I've ever had."

Her hard work checked another box off her to-do list. Wetherington will play college softball at the University of West Florida.

"I get to go watch their games sometimes when they have home games and even going there, it's like, I get to go here, I get to play here!" she smiled.

"If everybody worked as hard as she does, everybody will improve and get what they want," added Replogle. "That's what she did. She worked to get what she wanted."

An example to follow on the field and in the classroom, as Wetherington has a 4.6 GPA, and is valedictorian of her senior class.

"There's never a point you can stop," she said of her work ethic. "You always have to get better and I think that's what's driven me a lot is to be better than I was yesterday."

That's the legacy she hopes to leave behind.

"Being able to wear Madison County, being able to have all the stuff and being able to play under this name, it's something we take pride in here," she said. "It's great to be a part of it."

Wetherington is also dual-enrolled. When she graduates from Madison County, she'll do so with her AA degree in hand. She said she wants to major in environmental science at West Florida.