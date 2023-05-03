ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Maclay's Shane Croston

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Shane Croston has been a part of the Maclay family for well over a decade, and he hasn't been shy about representing the Marauders every chance he gets, and he's pretty good at it too. There aren't too many jerseys Croston hasn't worn in his time as a Maclay Marauder.

"I like to feel productive," said Croston. "I'm competitive and I love playing sports. It's a part of me and what I do."

From baseball and soccer, football, weightlifting, and closing things out with track and field.

"He's one of the hardest workers. He can do anything," said head track and field coach Angie Milford. "I've been at a meet with him before on spring break where he's done the decatholon. He can do anything he picks up,"

A talent Maclay has taken advantage of.

"His work ethic. He never gives up, working through pain being out here, it says a lot," said Milford. "It says a lot to the younger kids too.

"It's definitely help me be disciplined, have that drive in me that I'll keep pushing and keep going when times get hard," added Croston.

A drive that he takes with him to the books. He has a 4.3 GPA.

\"I'm not just going to quit and give up on school because that's just as important as sports," he said. "It's great watching my hard work pay off."

"To be able to have such a high GPA, to do so many sports and be a great person, a great young man, it says a lot," added Milford.

A lot about a guy who's given so much to Maclay.

"I love this school. I've been here since I was two, and it's definitely shaped me as much as I've been here and put in work and represented this team."

And a school that's obviously given just as much, back to him. Croston said he had the opportunity to compete in track and field at the collegiate level, but has plans to attend Florida State to focus on academics. He said he wants to major in exercise physiology, with the goal of one day becoming a physical therapist.

