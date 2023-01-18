ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Maclay's RJ Hosay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If there's one Big Bend boys soccer team you can always count on to make a deep play-off run, it's the Maclay boys. As a freshman, senior RJ Hosay helped the Marauders to a state runner-up finish, and now in his final season, he's looking to close out his high school career by making it back and winning.

"I'm extremely hungry," he said of his want to play for another state title. "It's all I'm looking at, and all I'm thinking about."

As a freshman, Hosay helped lead the Marauders to a 22-1 record, and a Class 2A state runner-up finish.

"He's been a leader since day one, and he's shown that leadership character by the way he's played the game," said head coach Andy Warner.

Now as a senior for the Marauders, Hosay is looking to play for another state title, but this time, come home as champions.

"We need to train the way we play, and he leads in games," said Warner. "If you watch warm-ups and practicing, when he's in here, the level, the intensity is high. That's what you need."

"We're practicing every day, and sometimes on the weekends, the guys will get together and play together, because we really, really want it this year," added Hosay.

Hard work that's paying off, as the Marauders are 10-3 so far this season, and ranked in the top five in the state in Class 3A.

"I'm just really proud of the team, because we've stepped up," said Hosay. "Being really young, everybody thought this would be a rebuilding year, but so far, it's been a really good season, and we're looking to go far in the playoffs."

Thanks to leaders like Hosay, who also gets it done in the classroom. He has a 4.47 GPA.

"Between my parents and coaches, they always prioritized academics. Soccer is always fun, but when it comes to academics, that's first."

"That's probably the best gift that I've been given as a sports coach here that I have highly motivated individuals that organize their time, and they prioritize their time and they maximize it," added Warner. "We get the best in the classroom and on the field."

The title of the best team in 3A is the goal.

"I want to be able to do that this year."

That's something worth working for. Hosay said he is still waiting on college acceptance letters to come out, but said he's thinking about attending Florida and studying to become a sports reporter.