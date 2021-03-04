ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Maclay's Dylan Vielhauer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Maclay baseball team is lead by a core group of seniors, a few have been Marauders for the long haul, including Dylan Vielhauer, who's leading the way in his final season.

When it comes to Marauder baseball, there's few that know it better than Vielhauer.

"My first time playing even, I was thrown in against NFC when they had that really good team freshman year," he said of his first game. "It definitely couldn't get too much harder after that!"

Thrown into the fire, and has come out stronger than ever.

"He just comes to work everyday and even when we have off days, I'll catch him up at the field in the cage," said Maclay head baseball coach Drew Sherrod. "He's a cage rat. He really loves to put in the work."

"Mentally being able to be able to learn from these seniors my freshman year and getting to experience that program for all that time," added Vielhauer. "I got so much knowledge with so many different coaches."

It's paid off. Vielhauer will play college ball at Embry Riddle, a dream he didn't think would be possible.

"Nothing comes easy in life," said Sherrod. "Whatever your goals are, you have to put in the work to do that, and Dylan has certainly done that."

"Neither of my parents were athletes, so I've always put school first for that purpose," said Vielhauer.

It shows. He has a 4.7 GPA.

"To be that dedicated on the field and to be that dedicated in the classroom is really something," said Sherrod. "It really is, and he deserves all the success he's going to get."

Success that started as a freshman getting a shot on Varsity.

"We have a couple freshmen on the team this year and I really want to give them the same experience I had freshmen year so they can get that same mental reps so they can be experienced and ready when they get to this point," said Vielhauer.

Vielhauersaid he plans to study aeronautical science and aeronautical engineering at Embry Riddle with the goal of one day flying planes.