ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lincoln's Tyler Massey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For Lincoln lacrosse's Tyler Massey, four years as a Trojan has nearly come and gone, but it's made him into the player and person he is today.

"I remember just it felt like a moment ago I was a freshman learning the ropes from all these big guys," said Massey. "Now I'm the big guy!"

Massey has a lot of it. A four-year member of the varsity lacrosse team, he's made sure to pass on that knowledge in his senior season.

"He comes out and does yeoman work," said head coach Mark Williams. "He does what he's supposed to do, and he's not flashy about it. He's successful at everything he does."

"As I progressed, I learned to pass on that knowledge to people who came after me so now our team is more connected," said Massey.

A connected team Massey is trying to make history with.

"We haven't gotten a district championship since 2010," he said. "I'd love to be the team to possibly do it this year."

Determination to succeed on the field, and in the classroom. Massey has a near 4.6 GPA.

"The things that he does on the field really translate in the classroom as well," said Williams. "His work ethic, the way he approaches everything. He's just a quality kid."

"I kind of translate it to lacrosse. Listening and working and giving effort," said Massey. "You can know everything in the world, but if you don't listen, your grades aren't going to be there."

Lessons that come from his experience.

"He's somebody you appreciate having for four years, and you'll look back and say, man, it's a shame he's gone," said Williams.

Graduated and gone, but the knowledge he passed on, will remain. Massey said he wants to focus on academics in college, where he plans to study civil engineering.