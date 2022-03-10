ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lincoln's Gwen McGinnis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the past four seasons, Lincoln senior Gwen McGinnis has been a steady presence for the Lady Trojan softball team. As she enters her final season in green and gold, she's looking to add to her legacy, and give others something to strive for.

"I play some other sports but this is what I always look forward too."

The Lady Trojans have looked forward to having her too, as a four year varsity athlete, she knows how to get it done.

"She's the one even as coaches, we look to her as an extension of our coaching staff," said assistant coach Kelly Harris. "Leading in that aspect and just being a role model for the others."

"This year, we're a lot younger, so I really have to step into the leadership role so that we can keep the team going and stay at the high standard we hold for ourselves," added McGinnis.

A high standard that comes with the taste of being a win away from the state final four a season ago, and the drive to get back there once again.

"We have all the talent, we just have to piece it together," she said. "I'm just going to keep doing what I do and motivating the people around me to do their best."

It's a mentality McGinnis carries from the field into the classroom. She has a 4.52 GPA.

"You just have to stay dedicated. You can't get lazy or you'll fall behind," said McGinnis. "Softball's at the top of my list, but school is what determines my future in the end."

"When other kids see that and they see her being that role model in the classroom as well, it obviously sets a standard for us," added Harris.

A standard McGinnis has perfected, for four years and counting. McGinnis is committed to play for the University of Tampa. She said she plans to study to become a physical therapist.