ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lincoln's Garrett Copelin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The road to a state title begins this week for high school football teams, and for the Lincoln Trojans, the postseason is familiar territory. It's a place senior Garrett Copelin hopes to be with his team until the second week of December.

"There's something about the family, the chemistry between us," he said of playing for the Trojans. "We're putting in the work all summer, spring, all year for four years."

They're on a six game win streak and they're city champs, and now Copelin looks to continue that win streak with his team as long as they can.

"Being about to go on and continue to continue my season as much as possible. We're putting in the work as a team."

It's work, and perseverance, that for Copelin, has earned him the respect of his teammates.

"He's a kid that wasn't getting the ball early, but was doing every he was supposed to do, and now the ball is coming his way," said head coach Jimmie Tyson. "It just says a lot about his character."

"It means so much to carry on that Trojan pride for me and to be able to set that example for others of what it means to be a Trojan on and off the field," added Copelin.

A Trojan who balances the books with being an athlete. Copelin has a 4.3 GPA.

"It's an organized and set plan to make sure he gets his education," said Tyson. "He's able to bounce from sport to sport and he does an excellent job with it. We love having him in our program."

"Practice and studying is the same thing," added Copelin. "Study for a test, study for a game. Making sure you're prepared for it."

Preparation now for the postseason.

"If we don't don't take care of business like we should, this could be our last practice," said Copelin.

"He's been an excellent leader for us this year," added Tyson.

A leader who's looking to carry that Trojan pride all the way through to state. Copelin is also a track athlete, and he said the goal is to play football or compete in track at the next level, where he plans to study business.