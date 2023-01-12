ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leon's Maddie Penney

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the last four years, Maddie Penney has been a steady presence on the court for the Leon High School girls basketball team, and now in her final season, she's looking to leave a legacy for future Lions to follow.

"I think Maddie may have missed two practices in four years," said Leon head girls basketball coach Bruce Daniels of Penney's dependability. "I think she may have been late maybe twice."

A veteran for the Leon girls basketball team, Penney leads by example. She's been there, and done it all.

"I know the routine, know what's supposed to be done."

"She's a competitor, she works hard at it, and when she arrived on the campus at Leon High School, she's been a great joy to coach," added Daniels.

She also brings a lot to the Lady Lions. In her senior season, Penney is leading Leon scoring nearly 16 points per game, and her stats in the classroom? Equally as impressive. She has a 3.7 GPA.

"Time management is a huge thing, something I struggle with a little bit," she admitted. "I try to balance it the best I can, put it before basketball."

"I don't have to sell her. I don't have to sell her at all. College coaches will know once they sign her, they're signing a pretty decent kid," said Daniels. "The most important thing about Maddie and her skill set is that she's a super person off the floor."

While she still has time on the floor at Leon, Penney is looking to make the most of it.

"I just want to help my teammates out, help myself out, help the whole team be the best we can be."

The best they can be, and leaving an example for years to come. Penney said she's gotten some offers to play collegiately, now she has to find the right fit. As far as a major goes? Penney said she's thinking about studying nutrition.