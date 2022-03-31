ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leon's Imani Walker

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There are some athletes you can just count on to do a little bit of everything. For Leon's track and field team, that athlete is Imani Walker, who participates in five different events for the Lions.

"I participate in the 100, the 200, the 4x4, long jump and triple jump," she said.

It's been that way all four years of her high school career.

"As a coach, you watch certain athletes and you look for explosive movements," said head coach Wendell Jones. "She had a lot of explosive movements, so we figured she'd be good in the jumps."

"He was like, you're going to be a great triple jumper and I was like I don't know how to do this, but I'm getting it down so far," she laughed.

What started as uncertainty has grown to be her favorite event.

"It is the triple jump now, it is!"

That go-getter mentality is an example to her younger teammates.

"I always just try to encourage them to make sure they can and will be anything and everything they want to become."

That includes in the classroom, where Walker has a 3.44 GPA.

"My parents, and my coaches as well, they're very on top of my grades," she said. "They make sure I'm still excelling in school before I come out here."

"It really makes it easier from a coaching stand-point because she's going to be here everyday," added Jones. "She's not a follow the crowd type, rather the crowd follows her."

A crowd she's left something to strive for.

"This is a good team, this is a family. I hope I do leave an impact on my team."

An impact across the track, and the field, five times over. Walker said she plans to jump in college, and as far as a major goes? She wants to study to one day become on OBGYN.