ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leon's Andrew Penney

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon High School baseball team was young this year, they had juSt five returners on varsity. A good group of seniors, led in part by Andrew Penney, made that transition a little bit easier.

"He was out there during baseball class, taking Fungo with the varsity kids," remembered Robbie Zimmerman of the first time he met Penney. "This little kid, I had no idea how good he was, I didn't know how good he was, and then everybody saw how good he was."

That little kid turned into a do-it-all athlete for the Lions.

"I just try to help my team anyway that I can," said Penney.

On the mound, in the field, Penney suited up wherever, and at the plate? He led the Lions there too.

"I definitely was trying to help some of those younger guys out," he said.

"He led our team in so many ways, but he led our team period," added Zimmerman. "Just being out here and showing how you're supposed to go about your business everyday."

Business that Penney handles in the classroom too. He'll graduate from Leon with a 4.3 GPA.

"I really enjoyed being able to balance baseball and academics," he said. "It's something I'm proud of being accomplished in the classroom and the baseball field."

Accomplishments that mean a little more, as for Penney, he's hanging up the cleats.

"I think I just decided it was time to move on and get on with my life," he said, but added the decision wasn't easy. "I've had a lot of fun and I'll miss being out here on the field."

"He gave that representation everyday of his life," said Zimmerman. "He never took a day off. He was always doing what he was supposed to be doing."

Penney will attend Florida State in the fall, but he said he isn't sure what he wants to major in just yet.