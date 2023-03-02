ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leon's Alexandria Kennedy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Alexandria Kennedy has quite literally rewritten the history books in her time at Leon High School, and she looks to expand that resume in her final season as a Lion, and maybe add a few state titles as well.

If speaking goals into existence is a thing, high school track athletes, you've been put on notice.

"This will be my year," said Kennedy. "I have to put in the work and stay focused, but this will be my year."

Kennedy is on a mission.

"I hope to rebreak my triple jump school record, I want to break the long jump record, and I hopefully will break the 100 hurdle record as well."

"Her hunger, her intensity has definitely picked up as we've gotten closer to the season," said Wendell Jones, Leon's track and field coach. "All of those goals are within reach, and I'm ready to work hard with her this season to see if we can accomplish that."

At the top of that list? Winning her first state title.

"I just look at it like as my driving point. That's going to be my drive," she said. "I know I'm right there. I know I can make it, I just have to stay focused and keep pushing and do what I need to do this season to make sure I'm on top of that podium when it comes to state."

It's the same drive that earned her a scholarship to continue her track career at Georgia Southern.

"The ultimate goal of course is beyond the state titles or championships is to get a college scholarship and ease that burden on their parents," said Jones.

The same drive that motivates her on the track also gets her going in the classroom. As a dual-enrolled student, Kennedy has a 4.05 GPA.

"Alex is the type that'll tell you coach, I have to study, coach, I have homework, coach, I have a quiz," laughed Jones.

"To be honest, I never realized how important it is for me to do the things I do," she added. "I just kind of do it. You have to put the student first."

A mindset that's gotten her to this point.

"I hope to inspire the rest of the athletes to continue and follow the Leon legacy," said Kennedy. "I want to be unbreakable. Unbeatable. I want to set a record so good, no one can break it."

Those are goals well spoken. Kennedy is also a national champion, and a seven time All-American. She said she wants to major in Kinesiology.