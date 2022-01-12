ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leon's Aaliyah Davis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon High School girls soccer team may be young, but that's where senior Aaliyah Davis comes in.

"Being that role model for them and someone they can look up to, and that they can remember when they leave that was always doing their best and working hard," she said of being an example for her younger teammates.

A four-year varsity vet, Davis knows what it takes to get the job done.

"Aaliyah's best leadership skills show up in her work ethic. She leads by example," said head girls soccer coach Nick Reed. "She puts in 120% every practice and every game. She's able to score goals and assists and she can pretty much do anything you need her to do."

"You always have to be on your "A-game," always have to be working hard, and I think it translated because we may not be getting the results we're getting, but I know you still have to work hard," she added. "I think I learned that my freshman year watching the seniors that I had."

Davis is providing an example learned from her own experience, and that drive to be the best isn't limited to the pitch. She is a part of several clubs, she's won academic and service awards and she's ranked in the top ten of her senior class with a 4.51 GPA.

"She demonstrates the work ethic on the soccer field so I'm not surprised it shows up in the classroom as well," said Reed.

"I just think having the passion to learn and sports has been always something I've done, that's what's made it easier," said Davis. "Having the motivation and desire to do both."

The desire to lead.

"I love Leon. I love our motto and I love what we stand for," she said. "Leon has definitely been the best place for four years and I hope I can leave my mark as I finish out these final days."

Her final days as Lady Lion, in a program that appreciates her, just as much. Davis said her plan is to play soccer collegiately, where she'll study biology with the goal of doing reconstructive plastic surgery one day.