ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lafayette's Haley Rosenbaum

MAYO, Fla. (WTXL) — The Lafayette Lady Hornet softball team was a final four team in 2019, when now senior Haley Rosenbaum was a freshman. The Lady Hornets fell in the state semifinals, and to get back to that point, and bring home the program's first state title since 2012, is what she's aiming for.

"She played shortstop coming up from JV, we put her at third base last year, she pitches for us some, she plays outfield," said head coach Derek Garland.

She's been that play anywhere you need her athlete for the Lady Hornets since the ninth grade, and not just on the softball field.

"I played basketball and softball since I was little, but I just started playing volleyball in the 11th grade."

A three sport star for the Lady Hornets.

"I even told her after basketball if you need a couple days off, she said no, I'll be there the first day," recalled coach Garland. "She doesn't want to miss a day of this last year."

The last year representing Mayo, and a final chance for Rosenbaum and the Lady Hornets to win a state title.

"I want to do it really bad. This is like all or nothing," she said. "If you want it, you have to try your best and get it."

"I think she wants to finish what she started in the ninth grade," added Garland. "She had that little bit of a taste of it and she wants to be able to go out on a high note. She wants this team to be special."

A special moment Rosenbaum is working towards, and that hard work carries over to the classroom. She has a perfect 4.0 GPA.

"You want to be the best in school," she said. "You want to have the best grades, and you want to do the best in practice and have the best batting."

The best for one of Mayo's best.

"I can remember her coming in the eighth grade, and we pulled her up in the ninth grade the year we went to the Final Four to play with us," said Garland. "Now, we're almost done."

"It's going to be a fun season, but a sad season," added Rosenbaum.

But hopefully, a season to remember. Rosenbaum said her goal is to play softball collegiately, where she'll study to become a pediatric nurse.