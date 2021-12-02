ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Florida High's Tonie Morgan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For Florida High girls basketball standout Tonie Morgan, the journey in garnet and gold, has been a long one.

"I think I've left a mark here," she said of her time as a Seminole. "It's a great opportunity to finish my last year."

Morgan has been a varsity athlete since the seventh grade, and has one thing left on her to do list. Win a state title.

"Hopefully she can take us over the hump her senior year," said head coach Darryl Marshall.

"I have to finish with a state championship," added Morgan. "We were so close my first year, so I might as well finish it up my last year."

The Seminoles were state runner-up in 2017, and ever since, they've been chasing another shot a title.

"She has to be the Tonie Morgan that all of us knows, that the nation knows," said Marshall. "f she takes care of business, I think we have a really good shot at getting that state championship."

The Morgan the nation knows is the 24th overall recruit in the class of 2022. She's headed to Georgia Tech.

"I got emotional during my speech!" she laughed of her experience on signing day. "I'm just happy I can keep going an extra four years and maybe even longer if I do what I'm supposed to do."

On to court, and in the classroom. She has a 4.2 GPA.

"My mom was very big on going to a school with good academics," she said of her decision to attend Georgia Tech. "Some people don't have this opportunity that I have, so I try to take advantage of it every time."

"That's why she's been so important to this program. Not just the talents she has on court, but off the court as well," added Marshall. "The kids are comfortable being her friend, and that's something you can't teach."

She's hoping her hard work teaches others down the road.

"I want younger girls that aspire to play basketball to have other people to look up to."

One of those people that's left a mark. Morgan said her first choice of a major is engineering, but she may study to get a business degree instead.