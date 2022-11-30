ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Florida High's Jordan Green

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida High diver Jordan Green's high school career is over with the state meet wrapping up earlier this month. It's a chapter he's proud of, but his book is far from complete, as he's ready to add to it.

To understand his journey, you have to start with how it began.

"When I first started, I honestly had no idea where this was going to go."

A former gymnast, the Florida High senior picked up the sport when he was 12 because he wanted to try something new.

"When I first stepped on the board, I was like, this may be something I want to do in the future," he remembered.

It was. Green won an AAU National title two years after diving for the first time, and in his final high school season, he finished third at state.

"He's just a phenomenal diver. I always knew he was going to be very good," said Florida High head swim and dive coach Austin Bremer. "I'm really glad he stuck it out, and I'm glad he's been been part of the team, really the point bringer for us."

"Starting my first dive at my last competition, and ending with a really good dive at my last competition for my high school season was really impactful for me," added Green. "I really feel I left my mark at Florida High."

On the board and in the classroom. Green has a 3.4 GPA.

"I also have a job, and trying to balance all those together is really difficult, and it's a struggle. Without my grandparents and my parents, it wouldn't have been possible."

"He's one of the first people here for practice everyday, whether it was for high school or club diving," said Bremer. "To be able to balance school and diving like that, that's incredible."

As incredible as excelling at a sport you started on a whim.

"Anything is possible if you follow your dreams," said Green. "Always push further and further, and you have more possibilities than you can think of."

Dreams on a journey that's really just beginning. Green said he does want to dive at the collegiate level, where he plans to major in kinesiology.