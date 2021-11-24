ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chiles' Parker Bell

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chiles High School boys golf team has been downright dominant over the past four years, two state titles capped by a state runner-up finish this season. It hasn't always been easy for senior Parker Bell, but the end result was worth it.

"It just completely went away."

After making the state finals with Chiles his freshman and sophomore seasons, Bell was on the outside looking in his junior season.

"Golf is one of those sports where you go through highs and lows, but as long as you don't give up, you can achieve anything," he said.

Fast forward to his senior year, and Bell is enjoying the best stretch of his career.

"Signed to Florida, turned 18 the next day, and to get it done at state was awesome," he relfected. "It was an experience I'll remember for the rest of my life."

On signing day, Bell inked with the University of Florida. One week later, he was celebrating the individual state championship at the Class 3A state finals.

"I knew going into the back nine that as long as I didn't completely choke coming down the stretch, I was probably going to win it."

Win he did, by ten strokes. For Bell, it's always been about being the best, and that mindset carries over to the classroom. He has a 4.3 GPA.

"I've always tried to set an example, never give up, all that kind of stuff," he said. "If I'm going to do something, I'm going to do it at a high level."

For Bell , the hard work has been worth it.

"Chiles I mean, it's a golf school at this point," he said. "It's been 11 straight years they've been to state. I don't think any other sport could say that. This year, it was fun."

Winning has a way of making things a little sweeter. Bell said he chose to attend the University of Florida because of the coaching staff. He said he plans to study business.