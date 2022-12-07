ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chiles' Lindsey Myrick

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There was a time when the Chiles High School girls basketball team wasn't very competitive, but that time is over. The Timberwolves are 7-2 on the year and have enough interest for a JV team for the first time in years. It's the result of a lot of buy-in and hard work, and senior Lindsey Myrick is exhibit A.

"Running on the track all summer long," she reflected on what it took to lead this program to this point. "Drills after drills. Hour after hour."

"The fire that she's brought has been really inspiring," said assistant coach Steve McElroy.

A fire Chiles Myrick set with a purpose.

"I knew early on in the year I wasn't going to go to college for sports, so I knew I had to make this year the best year I've head. All these steps I've taken and we've taken as a team just have been great."

It's paid off. Myrick is leading the way, averaging nearly 12 points per game.

"Her will has won a couple games for us this year," said McElroy. "Just her sheer will, and that's really nice to see."

Effort on the court and in the classroom, as Myrick has a 3.8 GPA.

"We have a really good group of kids, and she's one of the top ones leading us," said McElroy.

"Balancing school and sports has been one of the hardest things, but it's also been one of the most fulfilling," she added. "As much as I like to win a game, I also like to ace a test."

Good thing for Myrick, as she's doing a lot of both in her final season as a Timberwolf.

"We're the team that's hard to defeat. We're the team people watch film on now. We're the team that people know my name and my teammates names and watch out for. For years to come, I don't want that to change."

A change in culture, and that's a fire that'll keep burning for years to come. Myrick said she's still deciding where she wants to pursue her education, but she wants to study to one day become a physical therapist.