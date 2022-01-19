ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chiles' Kyle Otis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chiles boys soccer team is at the top of their game.

"It's make or break right now," said senior Kyle Otis. "This is the last chance we got and all of us want to go for it."

The Timberwolves, is ranked 11th in the country, sixth in the entire state of Florida, and second in the state of Florida in Class 6A the secret sauce to their success? For Otis, the answer is easy.

"Some of the seniors that I'm playing with now, I've been playing with since I was nine years old," he said. "Obviously we still have that chemistry since we were nine years old. That's why we're destroying everyone right now."

Chemistry and continuity. Otis has been a Varsity athlete since his freshman season.

"He learned from guys older than him expectations and standards, and last year and this year, he's set expectations and standards," said head coach Bryan McDonald. "He's just a positive influence we like to have."

A standard of winning Chiles looks to ride to the top, and for Otis, that standard translates to the classroom. He has a 4.68 GPA.

"He's been phenomenal off the field and I think it translates on the field," said McDonald. "The maturity we've seen from day one to now is incredible."

"That's the one thing that I try and go through life is having no regrets when I look back," added Otis. "I don't think I'll have too many regrets looking back at high school."

No regrets and that means closing out this season with a bang.

"Can we take it day by day, but I think this group has been growing confidence day by day," said McDonald of what it will take for the Timberwolves to bring home a state title. "Hard work, day in and day out."

"I think you'll see it when we win a state championship in a month," added Otis. "That's all I have to say for that."

Chemistry, continuity, and confidence. For Chiles, a recipe for success. Otis said his plan is to play soccer in college at Clarkson University in New York, where he plans to major in electrical or computer engineering.