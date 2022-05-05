ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chiles' Jaden Martinez

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chiles softball team has a long history of producing top tier talent, and this year is no exception. Senior Jaden Martinez is headed to Division I South Florida to play in college, and she's leaving a legacy as a Timberwolf for others to follow.

Anyone will tell you, if Martinez is in the circle for Chiles, it's going to be a long night for opposing batters.

"Sophomore year, junior year, then she's even better this year," said head coach Cynthia Jevyak.

Over 150 strikeouts on the season, giving up just two runs per game, Martinez is a problem.

"I love being a pitcher," she said. "I just feel like I have full control."

She's an ace in the circle for the Timberwolves, and a force in the batters box.

"I've always been a hitter and I love it."

Martinez is also leading Chiles at the plate, batting over .500 in her senior season.

"It's hard as a pitcher because if you have a couple of mistakes, mentally it's hard for them to prepare, but she does it," said Jevyak.

Her talents earned her a scholarship to the University of South Florida, where she will hit and pitch for the Bulls.

"Super excited and super thankful," she said of the opportunity. "I've worked really hard for it, and I'm excited."

As high as her stats are on the field, Martinez gets it done in the classroom too. She has a 3.4 GPA.

"She's been a role model for those that are underneath her," said Jevyak. "She definitely fits the role in the classroom as well as on the field."

A role model that's left her mark on the Timberwolves, with her bat, and with some strikeouts too. Martinez said she wants to study sports medicine, with the goal of becoming an athletic trainer.