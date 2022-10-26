ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chiles' Isabelle Pauli

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The postseason is here for high school volleyball teams across the state of Florida, and Chiles kicked off regional play Wednesday night on the road at Ponte Vedra. Leading the way for the Timberwolves is Isabelle Pauli, a "Swiss Army knife" of an athlete who's helping this team anyway she can.

A top ten State ranking. Their first district title since 2014. For Pauli, it's been one heck of a ride.

"This is one of the best groups I've played with throughout my career," Pauli said.

A varsity veteran, she's gone through the grind of playing on a young team in the past, and now as a senior leader, she's looking to continue this historic season.

"Isabelle's been such a force for us," said head coach Kaitlin DeLuzio. "She's played multiple positions and she's been able to take charge at the net. She's been an offensive threat for us this year, so we've been utilizing here on the back row attack, front row as well, and she can just put the ball away."

"Last year, best year, leaving a strong impression," added Pauli. "I'm very proud of what me and the other seniors have been able to do, building up this program and what we can leave to the younger students," Pauli said.

It's that never quit drive for perfection, that's lead her to this point.

"It's a sense of pride. It's I want to be the best the best that I can be. I want to do the most that I can do," Pauli said.

That's not just on the court. In the top 10% of her senior class, Pauli has a 4.46 GPA.

"From a young age, I was just always pretty good at keeping it balanced, between academics and finding places in between practices and traveling to finish all my homework," Pauli said.

"Isabelle is one of the most focused players we've ever had in our program," added DeLuzio. "Whether it's volleyball related, or academically, her focus is unparalleled for any student athlete."

At the top of her class, and as the postseason begins, the top is where Isabelle hopes to lead this team.

"It feels really good that this is how I'm finishing the season and how I'm leaving the program," Pauli said.

Pauli said she will play volleyball at Embry Riddle in college, where she plans to major in computer science.