ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brookwood's Zack Counts

THOMESVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Over the past four years, the Brookwood baseball team's season has ended in the state final four and the elite eight - twice. Zack Counts has been a part of it all, as the senior catcher has been a steady presence behind the plate since middle school. He's hoping in his senior year he can push this team over the hump.

"He's improved every year," said head coach Daniel Funt. "He's gotten better defensively and he's gotten better offensively. he's one of the better catchers in the state."

People have taken notice. Counts is a Gordon State signee, and with that out of the way, he's focused on finishing his senior year on top.

"We have seven seniors, and we've experienced all those heartbreaking moments and I feel like we want this one even more."

Two finishes in the elite eight, one in the final four.

"This is our last chance, last ride, so we have to make the most of it while we can," he said.

"Being that close to the championship in the final four two years ago, and being that close to get to the final four last year, we lost the game in extra innings," added Funt. "We just have to find a way to win those close ball games that are going to happen in the playoffs."

Counts is making sure of it.

"I've been working hard for the past four years, so I feel it's all coming together."

It's work that Counts also puts in in the classroom. He has a 3.8 GPA.

"If you want to go to the next level, you have to take care of your grades first. You have to be on your A game every day because it's important. You have all those little kids who might remember you ten years from now."

"He takes the young guys under his wing and teaches them the game and teaches them how to be the best player in the program," said Funt.

From a guy who's been around for a while.

"Zack's a guy who excelled early and instead of peaking early on, he continued to get better every year."

"Just taking every opportunity I can to be good and help the team out and win," added Counts.

Taking advantage of every moment to get to where they want to be. Counts said he plans to study to become a personal trainer. State tournament play starts for GIAA teams on May 1st.