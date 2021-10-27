ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brookwood's Collin Clark

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Brookwood football team remains in the drivers seat for a Region title. it's something this senior class has been working hard for, including Collin Clark, who's been a Warrior since the beginning.

"I'm very proud to play for Brookwood and just play with these guys out here," he said. "It just means the world to me to be able to do that and to have the opportunity."

Wearing the blue and white is an opportunity Brookwood senior Clark doesn't take for granted.

"It's just a tight-knit family here, and everybody plays for each other."

A Warrior since Pre-K, Clark is Brookwood to his core.

"When I think about Collin, I think about reliability, faithfulness, and a guy who's always going to fight and scratch for inches," said head coach Shane Boggs.

"It makes the game a lot more fun when we're winning," added Clark. "I think putting the team about myself is the best way to do that."

He put his money where his mouth is, as Clark is a two way player for the Warriors.

"He was an all-Region player for us as a junior at linebacker and has had a great year for us at linebacker and running back," said Boggs.

He also gets it done in the classroom, sporting a 4.4 GPA.

"My parents have always told me that school comes before anything else and I need to focus on that," he said. "It's made me have to work harder at everything I do."

"Whatever the task is, he wants to be great," said Boggs. "I think we're seeing that obviously in the classroom, as well as out on the field."

Hard work that has the Warriors in control of their own destiny, and winning for a school that means so much to him.

Clark said his goal is to play football at the next level, and as far as a major? He said he wants to study Pre-med, with the goal of one day having a career in medicine.