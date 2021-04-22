ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Aucilla Christian's Olivia Walton

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — Aucilla Christian is a tight-knit community, and it's all Olivia Walton has ever known.

"There has not been a day since seventh grade that I have not been at practice every day of the year."

She's played four sports in her 15 years at Aucilla; cross country, volleyball, basketball, and tennis, where she's been the number one player since the seventh grade.

"My husband and I love sports, we've played all the sports ourselves, so to have a child that can do the same is even better," said head coach Katrina Walton, who is also Olivia's mom.

"They've pushed me to the best of my ability, and I'm thankful for that," she said. "I believe it's made me into a better athlete overall."

"We're pretty proud," said Katrina. "She's been a joy to raise."

She's also a joy to watch on the court and in the classroom. Olivia has a 4.0 GPA, and earlier this month, was one of 12 female student-athletes statewide named to the Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team.

"The saying you give a busy person something to do and they get it done," said Katrina. "She's pretty good at multitasking so she's been able to make that work."

"It's more of a team effort than it is me because I've had great coaches, great teachers, awesome parents, and a loving God that's given me so many more opportunities than I could imagine," added Olivia.

Opportunities that come from being a Warrior.

"I hope that when I leave here, people are still going to want to strive to do their best and be as a team, no just for their own stats."

Teams Olivia has surely left her mark on. Olivia is headed to Berry College this fall, where plans to major in accounting.