ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Aucilla Christian's Jace Grant

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — Every football team has that guy, a guy that can be trusted to get the job done. For Aucilla Christian, that guy is Jace Grant, a guy who plays on both sides of the ball for the Warriors, and who can always be counted on, and for Grant, becoming a Warrior was always the plan.

"Actually, I was a waterboy," he remembered. "Me and my friend Ryan, we were waterboys in the fourth grade."

"When I picture him it's little first grade Jace, ball boy with a jersey too big," laughed head coach Colby Roberts.

Playing on this field and representing this team is what he always dreamt of doing.

"If I could imagine myself sitting in the stands, running behind the bleachers and running up and down the sidelines. I always knew that someday I'd be a part of the football team."

Grant is a big part of this football team. A two way player for the Warriors, he's rushed for nearly 850 yards this season, and on defense, he has two sacks and 34 total tackles.

"He's a staple on both sides of the ball," said Roberts. "We're leaning heavy on him with his experience and his God given abilities and talents, so he's definitely a big part of what we do."

"I want to leave behind something," added Grant. "I want to set a good work ethic, and teach the younger kids on the team that if you work hard and put God first, everything will work out."

On the football field, and in the classroom. Grant has a perfect 4.0 GPA.

"It's not the easiest thing in the world, but you balance it out and have a schedule and what not."

"If you want a prototypical football player who gets it done on the field and in the classroom, I'd say Jace Grant's the guy," added Roberts. "Type of role model that you want your younger kids looking up to."

Younger kids who dream of becoming a Warrior.

"Most people they stay true to their school," said Grant. "We work hard. We stay here."

As true as a first grade ball boy becoming that go to guy. Grant said he does want to play football in college, and does have an offer on the table from Thomas University. He said he's thinking about studying physical therapy.