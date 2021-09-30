ABC 27 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Thomasville's Joseph Williams

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville High School football team's mantra this season is one day at a time. they're hoping that approach gets them to Atlanta to play for a state title, and for senior Joseph Williams, it's a mindset that's gotten him to a leadership role with the Bulldogs.

"Gotta be doing it full speed," he said of how this team works. "Make sure we're doing everything right at practice. That's what it's going to take."

For a team that's finished in the state semi and quarterfinals the past two seasons, their goal is Atlanta.

"We're going all the way. State Champs. I just feel it."

For Williams, it's been four years of grinding to get to this point, and in that time, he's been a Bulldog through and through.

"Joe started out as a freshman receiver for us. Skinny little kid, running around," Thomasville head coach Zach Grage remembered. "Came in his sophomore year, wasn't playing a lot at receiver. We had a need at corner, he came in the next Sunday and said I want to play defense. He plays defense and hasn't looked back since then."

"I like covering up the receivers, locking them up, being able to take someone out of the play," said Williams of playing defense. "I just try to do anything I can to help the program."

Anything he can do to help.

"He's just kind of Johnny on the spot and that's the kid he is," said Grage. "That's what he expects from all of Thomasville. He's the epitome of exactly what we're looking for."

That mindset carries over to the classroom, as Williams has a 3.6 GPA.

"If you want to do to a good college or a college that's one of your dream colleges, you have to have to have grades," he said. "You're able to do what you want if you get the grades right."

"When kids around here are seeing his success, we're big karma people, he's a good dude all over the place," added Grage. "Good on the field, good in the classroom, good at home, and that's why good things are happening to him."

By focusing on the details, and taking it one rep, at a time. Williams said he plans to play football at the next level, and he wants to major in architecture.