ABC 27 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Thomasville's Gus Novak

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Last year, the Thomasville High School baseball team played for a state championship, falling just short. That's only motivated senior Gus Novak even more, and with one final chance to get it done, he's ready to make his last season as a Bulldog a special one.

"Ten years ago, they were the little guys at kids camp," said head coach Erik McDougald of how long Novak has been around the Thomasville baseball porogram. "I can remember Gus out here, he had his Yankees outfit on top to bottom, he's dressed out and ready to be Derek Jeter."

Novak has been holding it down for the Dogs ever since.

"I just put it all out there everyday, because I know after this year, that's it. I don't want to regret anything."

"Gus has done everything and more that you want to see a kid do in high school," added McDougald. "He's given everyday 110% working as hard as he possibly can at whatever we ask him to do. He's getting the job done."

At the end of his high school career, Novak is hanging up the cleats, so he's looking to make this last ride, one to remember.

"This is it, our last year," he said. "We've been playing together, all of us seniors, since we were kids. We feel like we owe it to each other."

A chance to finish the job they started a season ago.

"We felt like we left it all out there that year, and we just came up short," said Novak. "We think we can do it again, and we're doing everything we can to make it happen."

Novak has the same energy in the classroom. He has a 4.0 GPA.

"This is your future," said McDougald. "This is your young people that'll be guiding our country. Just a great class of kids."

"It does take a toll on you constantly having something throughout your entire day," added Novak. "I mean, it's become routine at this point."

As routine as representing the Rose City.

"Getting to see them finish up a high school career here, they were little Bulldogs, and now their big Bulldogs," said McDougald.

"It's so much fun coming out here everyday and playing baseball," said Novak. "I genuinely feel like you couldn't get this anywhere else. I want this season to be the best one we've had and finish it out for all these seniors."

And add to the family history of Bulldog baseball. Novak said he plans to attend Georgia for college, and he wants to major in business.

