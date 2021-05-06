Watch
SportsNominate a Scholar Athlete of the Week today!

Actions

ABC 27 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lincoln's Caden Slappey

items.[0].videoTitle
Lincoln's Caden Slappey is this week's ABC 27 Scholar Athlete of the Week.
Posted at 11:24 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 23:24:50-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For three years, Lincoln's Caden Slappey donned green and gold for the varsity baseball team.

"With these coaches, these teammates made great friends and great memories," he said of his time as a Trojan.

Lincoln didn't accomplish everything they'd like to this year, but that doesn't mean Slappey's walking away empty-handed.

"As the years have gone by, the amount of time and energy he's put in to hone his craft, he's really flourished the last year and a half," said head coach Mike Gauger. "He's really showed the skill set and ability he has."

An ability that's earned him a scholarship to Enterprise State Community College.

"I've been looking forward to this since freshman year, having a chance to play after these four years," he said.

"It's a relief to see a good high school player that's put the time and energy in is going to be rewarded to play past that," added Gauger.

Time and energy that carries over the classroom, as Slappey has a 4.41 GPA.

"It's tough but you put the work in on and off the field, in and out of the classroom, and good things will happen to you."

Good things that started as a Lincoln Trojan.

"The work we put in out here, the practice, the hours we put in, it's really made me the player I am today," he said.

A player who'll never forget, where it all started. Slappey said he isn't sure what he wants to major in just yet, but he did say he is leaning towards education.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project