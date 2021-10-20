ABC 27 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leon's Naomi Somerset

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Volleyball teams across the state of Florida begin their run to a state title this week as District tournaments begin. For the Leon Lions, playing for a state title is the standard, and senior Naomi Somerset would like nothing more then to lead her team to another gold medal.

"There's so much pride and so many small traditions that we all take part of together that makes it even more of what it is," said Somerset of the tradition of excellence surrounding the program.

Traditions that have led the Lions to at least the final four every year since 2015, and in 2019, they won it all.

"You know the process, and that if you do certain things, the outcome should follow."

For Somerset, the process has paid off.

"She's one of our top three offensive threats and we really need her," said head coach Angie Strickland. "I think more so, it's her positivity, her composure on the court, and it's that spark that she gives the team."

"It's been all four years, even when I was a little freshman on JV, it's just so much weight room, practice, team bonding, all of that goes into it," she said.

As much as she's a threat on the court, Somerset also sets the standard in the classroom. She's ranked 7th in her senior class with a 4.5 GPA.

"I just think it's incredible when they're coming out with those GPA's under what we do here," said Strickland. "It's a six day a week program and putting in all the extra time."

After falling short last season, extra time Somerset and the Lions hopes pays off in 2021.

"It's the same core group that's been the past three years, so we all know what it takes to get there, it's just a matter of trying to do better than last year," she said.

"She's taken on the role of I have to be that spark plug, just ready to close that chapter, and wanting to go out with a big bang," added Strickland.

A big bang, that ends with gold. Somerset said she doesn't want to play volleyball in college, but plans to study to one day become a judge.