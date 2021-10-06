ABC 27 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Chiles' Bird Alford

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chiles High School volleyball team is 19-4 on the year with two regularly scheduled games to go. A big reason why? Senior setter Bird Alford, a new edition to the program, but one that makes the Timberwolves go.

"It's kind of like the quarterback," said Alford of the setter position, which she plays.

"She's a very confident leader," added head coach Kaitlin DiLuzio. "They want her on the court, and they know she's going to deliver the ball."

For the Chiles Timberwolves, in just her second season, setter one is Alford.

"Coming in as the new kid was hard, but I'm really glad I've gotten to know all of them and trust all of them."

"I think her demeanor and the way she cares about the game, the way she respects her teammates as made it very easy for her to be in control of what we do," said DiLuzio.

As much as Alford controls the court, she also keeps her cool in the classroom. Alford has a 4.3 GPA.

"Everything that she does is like that. It's not just in the classroom," said DiLuzio. "From the way she prepares for games, to the way she prepares for practice, just to the way she is on and off the court, it's always the best."

It's a mindset that has Chiles one of the top teams in the state of Florida.

"We know that we can accomplish what we're trying to, but it's going to depend on how we play each night against each separate team," said Alford.

"The way that she plays, she just needs to continue to do that and the girls continue to trust her," added DiLuzio. "They all feed off her and keep building."

Building to the top, thanks to setter one. Alford said she wants to play volleyball collegiately, and as far as what she wants to study? She hasn't decided on a major just yet.