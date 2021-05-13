ABC 27 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brookwood's Lizzie Rollins

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Brookwood girls soccer team saw their season end in heartbreak Monday night, but senior Lizzie Rollins is leaving with no regrets.

"I'm been playing soccer since I was four probably," said Rollins of when her playing career began.

One day, those playing days will end. It's something every athlete knows. For Rollins, her soccer career ended a little earlier than planned.

"I think I'll remember the memories and the sense of family and just the togetherness this whole soccer field fostered."

"She leads by her intensity and her work ethic and that's half the battle in a game," said Brookwood head girls soccer coach Eddie Foy. "90% of it is in the head and you have to be able to work and have the mentality to keep working, and that's what Lizzie does."

She's a leader the Lady Warriors will miss next season.

"The same intensity you just saw on the field, that's what Lizzie gives in everything she does," said Foy.

It's intensity seen on the field and in the books. Lizzie will graduate Salutatorian of her senior class with a 4.42 GPA.

"I couldn't have done it without my parents, my coaches, and my friends," she said. "All very supportive."

"We earn the privilege to wear that soccer jersey in the classroom, in the community, and by being a good person," added Foy. "That's what Lizzie embodies in every single aspect. As a coach, that's what you look for in a player."

A player that may be hanging up the cleats, but left a mark, for years to come. Rollins said she will attend Georgia in the fall and is thinking about majoring in psychology or sociology.