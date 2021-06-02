San Francisco Giants will be first MLB team to incorporate pride colors into uniforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The San Francisco Giants says they’ll become the first Major League Baseball team to incorporate pride colors into their on-field uniforms in honor of the LGBTQ+ community.

The MLB team, which is based out of a city with one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ communities, made the announcement on the first day of Pride Month on Tuesday.

The Giants said in a statement that its players will wear an “SF logo Pride Patch” on the right sleeve of their home jersey, as well as a custom cap that incorporates the pride colors in the team’s logo for their game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The new pride logo is based on the progress pride flag, which is designed to signify inclusion and progression. It includes the six pride colors (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple), in addition to black and brown to recognize people of color in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as pink and white to recognize people who are transgender.

“We are extremely proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as we kick off one of the best annual celebrations in San Francisco by paying honor to the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and all allies of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Giants President and CEO Larry Baer in a statement.