Ronnie Harrison returns to Florida High to host youth football camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over at Florida High, Saturday morning saw the return of former Nole and Alabama star Ronnie Harrison.

Harrison made his way back to the capital city to host his now annual, youth football camp. Inside Mike Hickman Stadium, Harrison was able to give his story, and his message, all while teaching the game he loves the most, and to be able to continue to come back, for Ronnie, will always be a big deal.

"For me to come back and get in front of these kids, and they come up to me and say, oh you are in the NFL, this is you on the shirt, that is you, that is everything to me, and it's a blessing," said Harrison. "Being able to come back here, to where it all started, where it all built up at, and being able to give back to other kids, that are in my shoes now, it means everything to me."

A big success for Harrison, who of course hopes next years camp is even bigger.