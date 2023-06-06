Rickards celebrates Ernest "Rock" Jones

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday saw a special day over at Rickards, as the Raiders celebrated Ernest "Rock" Jones.

Jones was a pioneer for the blue and gold, as a coach, a teacher, a motivator, you name it and he was one of the best to do it.

On Saturday, the school gave their thanks, as did the city of Tallahassee, officially recognizing June 3rd, 2023 as Ernest "Rock" Jones day. Overall, it's a big deal for all involved.. and Rickards made it clear, that having this celebration was vital.

"You want to give people their roses and stuff while they are living," said Rickards athletic director Claudette Farmer. "Coach Jones has been such an impactful administrator and educator, and I didn't want to miss the opportunity to say thank you, and to bring people together to let him know what he truly meant at this time."

Overall, a very special day for Coach Jones, and one he will remember.