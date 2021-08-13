LIVE | Bobby Bowden Lies in Honor at the Old Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bobby Bowden Lies in Honor at the Old Capitol.

“This weekend, as the greater Florida State University family joins the community in honoring Coach Bobby Bowden, I offer my condolences to Ann and the entire Bowden Family on behalf of the University’s Board of Trustees. Coach Bowden’s achievements in the college football world are unsurpassed, yet his overall impact is felt far beyond the gridiron. He raised the bar high for FSU, helping to boost our national reputation, providing new opportunities for student scholarships, and cultivating countless relationships with friends and alumni. Thank you, Coach Bowden. While our hearts are heavy with your loss, they are filled with memories of a legendary man who loved FSU, just as we do.”

— Ed Burr, Chair of the FSU Board of Trustees

WATCH LIVE BELOW