Florida State fans pay their respects to Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fans from all over the Sunshine State made their way to the Capital City to pay their respects to a man who gave them so many memories in his nearly four decades as a head coach at Florida State.

Thankful may not have been the right word to even describe people’s appreciation for what coach Bobby Bowden did for them. Not only on the football field but off of it. One thing is surely ringing true here in Tallahassee. And that’s the fact Bobby Bowden will be remembered for being a role model to his community and the fans who have come to adore him as a member of their own families.

“I mean just look at how many lives he’s touched. You can walk down these sidewalks here and everyone one of these football players was touched by coach Bowden,” says Tim Robinson.

“Bobby was a family man to me. And I had learned from my uncle the other day that he loved god," adds Jermaine Miller.

“My youngest daughter had asked me who is he again? And I had the pleasure of saying given the whole legacy and explaining who he is," said Mike and Cindy Torbeck. "And now she’s seeing how much love there is for him. Especially in this community.”

