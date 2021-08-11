A cut above the rest: Bobby Bowden's impact in community continues to grow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "I said what are we doing today and what would you like? And he said well Mrs. Ann (Bowden) wants it shorter," says Nicole Harnden. "And I was like you got it."

Barbers no matter where you find them are always there to make those special connections. To people some of us can only dream about having a conversation with.

"I've never met him before that day. But he was the nicest person. He said hi to everybody, gave everyone hugs, shook hands," she adds. "He was cute."

Four years ago Bobby Bowden sat down in Harnden's chair. Building a bond that would grow beyond a simple haircut.

"He made you feel like you were definitely a part of the family. He made my boys feel very special. He always asked me about how my husband was. How the shop is doing. How my brother was doing."

Monday marked the first time Bowden missed his scheduled cut. With news of his cancer diagnosis in July, Harnden would spend the next month making homes visits. She had no idea that her last trip to the Bowden home would be their final time she talked to the legendary coach.

"I looked at him and I was down on my knees trying to get around his chin and I was like how you doing? And he said oh, I'm good."

A good man that even in his last days still made everyone feel so special and happy to be in his presence.

"He made an impact on everybody. By just being an incredible man. To be an angel of god. He just spoke life into people," she says. "He's really, really, really going to be missed."

