Regular signing period 2022: Student-athletes sign to join Florida A&M football team

Wednesday is the first day of the 2022 Regular Signing Period for NCAA Division I perspective football student-athletes.

The Division 1 signing period ends April 1.

Below are the confirmed signees to the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University football program:

Kareem Burke, wide receiver, Raines High School, Jacksonville, Fla.

Jeremy Moussa, quarterback, Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.), Chino Hills, Calif.



Lamar Mullins, defensive back, University of Tulsa (Tulsa, Okla.) Miami, Fla.



Michael Watson II, defensive back, Langston Hughes High School, Fairburn, Ga.

Information from FAMU Athletics was used in this report.