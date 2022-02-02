Watch
Regular signing period 2022: Student-athletes sign to join Florida A&M football team

Division I regular signing period ends April 1
Posted at 3:23 PM, Feb 02, 2022
Wednesday is the first day of the 2022 Regular Signing Period for NCAA Division I perspective football student-athletes.

The Division 1 signing period ends April 1.

Below are the confirmed signees to the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University football program:

  • Kareem Burke, wide receiver, Raines High School, Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Jeremy Moussa, quarterback, Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.), Chino Hills, Calif.
  • Lamar Mullins, defensive back, University of Tulsa (Tulsa, Okla.) Miami, Fla.
  • Michael Watson II, defensive back, Langston Hughes High School, Fairburn, Ga.

Information from FAMU Athletics was used in this report.

