Regular signing period 2022: Student-athletes sign to join Florida A&M football team

Wednesday is the first day of the 2022 Regular Signing Period for NCAA Division I perspective football student-athletes.
The Division 1 signing period ends April 1.
Below are the confirmed signees to the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University football program:
- Kareem Burke, wide receiver, Raines High School, Jacksonville, Fla.
- Jeremy Moussa, quarterback, Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.), Chino Hills, Calif.
- Lamar Mullins, defensive back, University of Tulsa (Tulsa, Okla.) Miami, Fla.
- Michael Watson II, defensive back, Langston Hughes High School, Fairburn, Ga.
Information from FAMU Athletics was used in this report.