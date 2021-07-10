Reggie Perry streetball tournament sends Thomasville community down memory lane

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — From the time he walked the halls of Thomasville High School to now, Reggie Perry had a unique opportunity to one day use his incredible basketball talents to give back to the community.

And that’s exactly what the current Brooklyn Nets power forward did Saturday afternoon at Francis Weston Park in Thomasville. Perry and his closest family and friends organized the first of what is hopefully many streetball tournaments. It’s a unique way for Perry to give back to his hometown and take a trip down memory lane. It’s also a great opportunity for those who knew him best growing up to celebrate his success.

“I mean just being able to see all the familiar faces. The first memory that comes back to me is winning the first ever state championship here," Reggie Perry told ABC 27. "I felt like that was a huge accomplishment for me and the city.”

“Just to see the maturation process of that young fella is great for me. That’s the rewarding part," adds Thomasville head boys basketball coach Ben Tillman.

"To see where he came from when we met and to see where he is now as a young man and able to help communities and just be a good citizen. That means so much. We’re not guaranteed to all be NBA superstars or NBA players. But we can be good people. And I think he is a very good example of that," Tillman adds.