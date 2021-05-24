Raptors 'superfan' becomes first-ever fan inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Several former National Basketball Association players were inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame a few weeks ago.

The 2020 class included greats Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, and the late Kobe Bryant.

But one person who was inducted into the Hall wasn't a player, coach, or broadcaster.

He's a fan.

And he isn't just any fan, he's Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, and he became the first-ever fan to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

According to his website, Bhatia hasn't missed a Raptors home game since the franchise began in 1995.

After being inducted alongside a stellar class, Bhatia took to social media to express his appreciation.

"Today was a dream," Bhatia said on Twitter. "In the greatest building basketball has, the name Superfan Nav Bhatia will be immortalized. There is now a turban and the first fan (honored) within (the) Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame. I am overcome with emotions today."

Not only did the superfan get inducted into the Hall, but he also received a ring to commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Raptors gave Bhatia a 2019 championship ring when they won the NBA title.