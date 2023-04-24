Quincy's CJ Figgers signs LOI to play for Huntingdon College

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday saw an exciting day over at Gadsden County high school as the entire city of Quincy celebrated one of their own making the jump to the next level.

CJ Figgers was a standout on both sides of the ball for the Munroe Bobcats, and over the weekend he made his announcement that he will be heading to Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.

It is a step CJ is excited to take, and he made it clear that this signing ceremony meant a whole lot.

"It is my home, so I mean everybody loves me as you can see so this is my home, I love Quincy, I could do everything I would for them," said Figgers. "Coming from a small town like this, just not having a lot so I am just taking it all in you know, and enjoying it. Coach Turk, you know I felt like that was my best choice, I felt like he was family when I came on campus, I just felt like family."

Huntingdon felt like home and the Quincy native says he is ready for what is next on the gridiron.